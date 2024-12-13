New study shows that unsightly roadside solar farms might one day be a thing of the past: '[We are] part of this answer'

"The need … demands new and immediate answers."

Solar farms are great for saving you money but often get pushback because they aren't very attractive. New research is working on technology that would allow solar panels to be put out of sight.

According to CleanTechnica, Dutch/Norwegian company SolarDuck and German utility company RWE have partnered "to explore and develop offshore floating solar parks globally."

SolarDuck is already "working on floating solar technology that would float on the surface of the North Sea to supplement the output from offshore wind turbines." Undersea cables are already in place for offshore wind farms, so they can also be used for offshore solar farms.

The project is starting with a small installation, 0.5 megawatts, with battery storage near Ostend, Belgium, in the North Sea. It will be a test site before expanding to other locations.

The North Sea is a great testing site because of how rough the conditions are. If these companies can find a technology that works there, they can place these floating solar farms anywhere.

Of course, there are some factors they have to account for, like the waves. They are putting the solar panels on floating platforms instead of directly on the water to account for the rough water. Saltwater corrosion is also a concern; to solve this, they will use offshore-grade aluminum. They will also use smaller side floaters to reduce the space in which marine life could attach themselves to the device.

SolarDuck CEO Koen Burgers said, "The need for secure, sustainable and affordable energy demands new and immediate answers from the industry in Europe and also globally. SolarDuck is part of this answer."

A neighborhood can cost $7.2 million annually to supply with electricity, but community solar can reduce that to $3 million.

Once the floating solar technology is developed, it could bring considerable savings to communities worldwide.

Not only can solar panels save you money, but they can also help the environment. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, solar energy plays a vital role in reducing polluting gases that warm the planet.

With less pollution, people will see health benefits. Per the Health Benefits of Air Pollution Reduction study, people will see their symptoms ease with only a few weeks of less pollution. Symptoms such as cough, sore throat, and respiratory irritation will disappear. Additionally, hospitalizations, clinic visits, premature birth, cardiovascular illness, and death will decrease.

While floating solar panels are at the beginning of development, they are an excellent investment for the health of communities.

