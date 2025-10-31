Researchers develop game-changing tech to overcome major threat to US food supply: 'Essential to modern farming'

Researchers have developed a sustainable solid lubricant that could be used in the agricultural industry to reduce potential contamination.

According to a North Carolina State University release (via Phys.org), the biodegradable lubricant would aim to improve the efficiency of farm seed-dispersal equipment. Current agricultural lubricants often contain toxic additives like heavy metals and microplastics. These can harm the environment by contaminating soil, water, and air.

In a study first published in the journal Matter, a team of researchers developed "graph theory-inspired" solid lubricants that could eliminate the threat of contamination. Dhanush Udayashankara Jamadgni, co-author of the study and Ph.D. student at North Carolina State University, explained the drawbacks of current agriculture lubricants.

"Lubricants are essential to modern farming, but existing approaches are contributing to toxicity in our farmlands that affect farmer health, soil health, and pollinators that are essential to our food supply," Udayashankara Jamadgni said. "We've developed a new class of safe solid lubricants that are effective and nontoxic."

The researchers created a modified cellulose-derived lubricant that was able to withstand increased moisture and elevated humidity levels. Martin Thuo, co-author of the study and a professor of materials science and engineering at North Carolina State University, explained that this development could have real-world benefits.

"Right now, it is difficult for farmers to sow their fields when there is high humidity or wet weather, because this moisture causes the seeds to stick together and clog the machinery," Thuo said. But after testing out the sustainable lubricant, the researchers found that it was effective at repelling water and preventing undesired clumping.

"We also found an additional benefit that we were not expecting at all," added Udayashankara Jamadgni. The researcher explained that most seeds used in the agriculture industry are covered with a thin coating of nutrients and pesticides. When traditional lubricants are used, part of the thin coating is removed and ends up in the exhaust system of the planting machinery. This can create a "toxic cloud that poses risks for pollinators, birds, and farmers."

According to the study, their cellulose-based lubricants also effectively enhanced seed flow in machinery while reducing the risk of contamination. "We were surprised to find that our cellulose-derived lubricant drastically reduces this problem. Very little of the seed coating is scraped off," said Udayashankara Jamadgni.

As part of their research, the team also developed a tool to help create new lubricants. "Essentially, we've been able to define a parameter space that provides an analytical model using graph-based mathematical techniques to simplify what is an incredibly complex system," Thuo said. "And that model can help researchers quickly identify promising candidates for solid lubricant applications."

