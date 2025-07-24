Experts issue dire warning as worsening crisis could deal multi-billion-dollar blow to agriculture industry: 'This must be addressed'

Agricultural losses from extreme weather could deal Spain, Italy, and the rest of the EU a major economic blow, according to Fruit Today.

What's happening?

Fruit Today shared financial estimates released in a Howden report. It predicted that the EU could lose 60 billion euros from increasingly extreme weather, with Spain and Italy standing to lose up to 20 billion.

It also shared that as much as 90 billion euros in agricultural losses by 2050 could be plausible. However, Spain and Italy would bear the brunt of the damage.

Fruit Today noted that farmers are uniquely vulnerable to the changing climate; their jobs rely on environmental stability. Last May, for instance, severe hailstorms in Spain wiped out all of Murcia's stone fruit crops.

Why do these agricultural losses matter?

Extreme weather is the culprit here, and it's not slowing down anytime soon. So long as humans continue to pollute the atmosphere, ocean and air temperatures will continue to warm, altering normal weather patterns and making natural disasters that much worse, per NASA.

The climate is changing faster than plants can evolve to keep up. Widespread crop loss and damage set off a domino effect that can be felt in almost every corner of life — namely, grocery prices.

In Japan, grocery prices have skyrocketed; a five-kilogram bag of rice is over 80% more expensive than it was just last year. Meanwhile, staples like corn have risen over 90% in Nigeria. And lest we forget the threat to farmers' livelihoods.

What's being done about it?

Howden conducted the report in part to raise awareness for this pressing issue. In light of its findings, Manuel García, the technical director of Howden Cataluña, called for more agricultural support. "This must be addressed from a structural perspective, supported by predictable solutions and cooperation between the public and private sectors," he told Fruit Today.

If you'd like to address this on an individual level, try shopping smarter at the grocery store. Apps like Flashfood can help you be more economical. Taking small actions every day to mitigate rising global temperatures, such as recycling, shopping secondhand, and consuming more plant-based foods, can help create a safer future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



