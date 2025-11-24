Researchers issue warning as dangerous disease becomes 50 to 100 times more common: 'Responsible for almost all types'

Researchers are learning more about how one mosquito species has transformed into a global health threat. No longer living strictly in African forests and biting only wild animals, these mosquitoes have evolved to prefer feeding on humans and now transmit viral diseases such as dengue, Zika, and chikungunya across tropical and subtropical regions.

According to researcher Jacob Crawford, dengue transmission is now 50 to 100 times more common than it was just five decades ago, with 4 billion people at risk of infection.

What's happening?

"There are over 3,500 species of mosquitoes, but one species, Aedes aegypti, is responsible for almost all types of dengue," Crawford told his alma mater, Georgetown University, in a news release.

Crawford and Georgetown professor Peter Armbruster recently led a genome sequencing project that analyzed over 1,200 mosquitoes from 74 locations worldwide. Their findings, published in the journal Science in September, trace how Aedes aegypti spread from Africa to the Americas and evolved to thrive in cities, breeding in transport containers and developing resistance to insecticides.

Why is this concerning?

The global spread of Aedes aegypti is a key example of how rising temperatures and urbanization are fueling increased disease risks. As warmer, wetter conditions enable mosquitoes to survive in areas once less suitable for them, outbreaks of dengue and other diseases are appearing in more regions each year, presenting new threats in countries around the world.

At the same time, we may lose some of our best tools in the fight against mosquito-borne infections. Increased outbreaks may lead to greater insecticide use, potentially raising the risk of resistance in these highly adaptable insects.

What's being done about mosquito-borne illnesses?

"Crawford hopes the genomic data from his research will help researchers develop new tools to manage the spread of diseases like dengue," the university's release explained.

Crawford's research was completed through his work at Debug, a mosquito-control initiative at Google. Projects like this are immensely important in providing critical information to guide the scientific advancements and policymaking that might help stop the world's deadliest animal in its tracks. In the conclusion of their paper in Science, the co-authors noted that their dataset "will help understand and manage the spread of resistance and enable new tools to be developed in the fight to reduce the burden of dengue and other mosquito-borne viruses."

There are practical steps you can take to reduce the presence of mosquitoes in your yard and near your home: eliminating standing water, selecting native plants that deter mosquitoes, using screens and repellents, wearing pants and long-sleeve shirts when possible, and supporting public health initiatives that prioritize clean water access and disease surveillance are all actions that can help make a difference.

