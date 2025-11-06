Government backs MIT in pursuit of groundbreaking energy production: 'There is nationwide interest'

"Our partnership with … will help us leverage our strengths to lower costs and grow these industries."

Massachusetts is working to advance both fission and fusion energy technologies to meet growing electricity demands and achieve clean energy goals, per Nuclear Newswire.

In a press release, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey announced that her administration is teaming up with the University of Massachusetts Lowell to develop "Advanced Nuclear and Fusion Energy Roadmaps."

The four-month program aims to map out concise actions within the state by supporting further research, manufacturing, and deployment of advanced nuclear and fusion energy. The end goal of the program will be to "help affordably, reliably, and sustainably meet increasing electricity demand in New England."

According to Governor Healey, this roadmap could impact energy production well beyond the state. "Massachusetts has the ingredients to be a world-class leader in advanced nuclear and fusion energy – technologies that provide affordable power, good jobs, and significant economic development," said Healey, per the press release. "There is nationwide interest in the potential of advanced nuclear and fusion energy technologies. Our partnership with UMass Lowell will help us leverage our strengths to lower costs and grow these industries in Massachusetts."

This advancement includes backing the research efforts of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In a recent study published in Nature Communications, MIT researchers developed a new prediction model that combines physics and machine learning to forecast and avoid damaging disruptions in tokamak fusion reactors. This development could be a crucial step toward improving the reliability of fusion power plants.

Allen Wang, lead author of the study and a member of the Disruption Group at MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center, noted the importance of the research. "For fusion to be a useful energy source it's going to have to be reliable," Wang told MIT News. "To be reliable, we need to get good at managing our plasmas."

According to a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average price of electricity for New England customers was 27.91 cents per kilowatt hour in July 2025. That was more than 10 cents higher than the national average.

Once built, nuclear plants often have low fuel and operating costs. This allows them to produce power at a lower price, especially compared to energy plants powered by fossil fuels. Not only can nuclear power make energy bills more affordable for residents, but it can also help reduce our reliance on planet-heating fossil fuels.

However, nuclear energy can cause significant environmental concerns with the production of radioactive waste, which can remain dangerous for thousands of years. This presents several challenges for communities when selecting effective sites for nuclear waste storage.

