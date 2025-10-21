US officials spark outrage with sudden move that could lead to higher energy bills: 'Potential impacts'

"The applicants will now have the option to submit individual project proposals."

The Trump administration has canceled yet another clean energy project, one that would have been among the largest in the world.

The solar project, known as Esmeralda 7, was planned in southern Nevada and would have powered around 2 million homes.

What's happening?

As The Guardian reported, Esmeralda 7 was a massive solar endeavor slated to span 185 square miles in Nevada. The project actually encompassed seven projects pitched by various companies and was expected to produce 6.2 gigawatts of energy.

But despite its immediate cancellation, the federal government has left open the possibility that some parts of Esmeralda 7 could be submitted for separate review in the future.

"During routine discussions prior to the lapse in appropriations, the proponents and BLM agreed to change their approach for the Esmeralda 7 Solar Project in Nevada," an Interior Department spokesperson wrote.

"Instead of pursuing a programmatic level environmental analysis, the applicants will now have the option to submit individual project proposals to the BLM to analyze potential impacts more effectively."

Why are canceled solar projects a problem?

The cancellation of Esmeralda 7 is one of many recent clean energy project cancellations.

The Trump administration continues to halt crucial renewable energy initiatives that would have helped the nation become a cleaner, greener, more sustainable place to live.

Canceled solar projects in the U.S. slow the global transition to clean energy while wasting development investments. They also lead to job losses, as well as contributing to higher energy costs, increased grid instability, and prolonged environmental devastation.

What's being done to advance clean energy solutions?

As the Bureau of Land Management noted, there is still a possibility that some of the individual Esmeralda 7 projects can move forward with additional time and analysis.

The solar energy companies involved remain committed to their projects and are working closely with the department to advance alternative plans.

Despite the administration's commitment to halting essentially all renewable energy projects nationwide, many people and organizations continue to advocate for and fight for ways to move away from dirty energy for the sake of people and the planet.

For example, efforts are underway to transition old, dirty energy projects to cleaner technologies, and the private sector could invest further in solar and wind energy.

