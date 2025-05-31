Government moves to dismantle decade-long stance for major energy production: 'This will be a sea-change policy shift'

The news comes in the wake of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's election in early May.

Germany has let go of its long-standing resistance to nuclear power in what's seen as one of the country's biggest steps toward unlocking more clean energy sources.

As the Financial Times reported, officials from both Germany and France say that Berlin will no longer stand in the way when it comes to treating nuclear power the same as renewable energy resources in European Union legislation.

This move puts an end to a major disagreement between France and Germany, which had been stalling many key energy decisions in the EU. Germany began to phase out nuclear energy in 2011 after years of discussions and shut down its last three nuclear power stations in 2023.

The news comes in the wake of Chancellor Friedrich Merz's election in early May. In the past, Merz has publicly criticized Germany's decision to phase out nuclear power, arguing that it had prevented the country from accessing a reliable and affordable energy source. "This will be a sea-change policy shift," a German official said.

Though Merz has not made plans to reopen any nuclear power stations, he has signaled an interest in investing in alternative energy resources. This has gone a long way in soothing any troubled waters with France in regards to nuclear energy programs. "The Germans are telling us: We will be very pragmatic on the issue of nuclear power," a senior French diplomat told the Financial Times.

Nuclear energy does not produce direct carbon emissions but can have several environmental impacts. This includes radioactive waste generation, water consumption, and the potential for accidents.

However, nuclear power plants have the highest capacity factor compared to other energy sources. Nuclear power can be a very energy-dense source, with a small amount of nuclear fuel needed to generate a large amount of electricity. This can ultimately lead to lower electricity bills for consumers.

Guntram Wolff, senior fellow at Bruegel, applauded the move from Germany. "It's a welcome rapprochement that will make the topic of energy easier in the EU," Wolff said. "Politically, Merz is also thinking about the nuclear umbrella."

