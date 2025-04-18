Researchers make game-changing proposal to repurpose abandoned oil and gas wells: 'Could be a very good solution'

"And on top of that, we could significantly avoid the upfront cost."

As solar and wind energy production has increased over the last decade, finding effective storage for excess energy has become a growing concern. However, researchers at Penn State University have proposed a solution.

In a recent study published in the Journal of Energy Storage, the team of researchers found that utilizing the natural geothermal heat in depleted oil and gas wells could aid in the transition from the use of fossil fuels to renewable energy. The method would take advantage of compressed-air energy storage, or CAES.

A CAES system normally works by using electricity to compress and store air in underground caverns or salt mines. This stored energy is then later released to drive turbines and generate electricity.

According to the researchers from the John and Willie Leone Family Department of Energy and Mineral Engineering at Penn State, energy companies could utilize abandoned oil and gas wells instead. Lawmakers in New Mexico have pushed for a similar endeavor.

Adaptations may be required to an existing bore hole for it to function for geothermal, but thanks to the already-present geothermal energy in these wells, a CAES system "round-trip efficiency" could be increased by up to 9.5%. The researchers also point to the "130,000 'documented' orphaned wells" in the United States as a major benefit in their proposal.

Additionally, there may be up to 3.9 million wells estimated across the country that could also be located and utilized. The toxic chemicals that are emitted from abandoned wells pose a threat to the environment and human health, which is one reason the team of researchers have proposed their solution.

Arash Dahi Taleghani, co-author of the study, noted that the geothermal heat in place "could be a very good solution" by saving both time and money. "This improvement in efficiency can be a game-changer to justify the economics of compressed-air energy storage projects," Taleghani said in a press release.

"And on top of that, we could significantly avoid the upfront cost by using existing oil and gas wells that are no longer in production," he continued. "This could be a win-win situation."

Taleghani explains that not only can these CAES systems reuse wells that are no longer in use, but they may pave the way for job retention in local communities.

"If we use existing wells, we are basically hitting two birds with one stone," he added.

"First, we are sealing these wells. That stops any potential leaks. And then if we are repurposing these wells for energy storage, we are still using the infrastructure that is in place in these communities. It can potentially maintain employment in the area and allow communities to be part of the energy future."

