Lawmakers propose revolutionary use for old oil wells — here's what it could mean for the energy sector

A new bill in New Mexico is flipping the script on a long-standing major environmental challenge — and transforming it into an opportunity for clean energy development.

House Bill 361, introduced by Rep. Andrea Romero, proposes a groundbreaking way to reuse the state's thousands of depleted oil and gas wells. Instead of leaving them to rust underground, this plan would transform old wells into clean energy assets by converting them into geothermal energy producers or mechanical energy storage systems.

That means instead of plugging and abandoning these wells — a process that often leaves behind pollution and hefty cleanup costs — the state could breathe new life into them, generating reliable, round-the-clock clean energy in the process.

So, how would this work?

One of the most exciting technologies under review comes from startup Renewell Energy, which uses a weighted system in water-filled wells to store and release electricity — sort of like a giant, underground battery. Another potential use: tapping into the Earth's natural heat via geothermal energy to generate power.

It's a win-win that tackles two big problems: a growing demand for more electricity and the need to safely deal with thousands of orphaned and inactive wells. If passed, HB 361 would give regulators the tools to create rules for turning these old sites into clean energy hubs while determining who's responsible for managing them.

Over time, repurposing these wells could help stabilize the power grid by providing consistent, on-demand energy — even when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing.

It also reduces the need to drill new wells, lowering the risk of future environmental damage. By turning old infrastructure into clean energy assets, the state is laying the groundwork for a more resilient, affordable, and sustainable energy future.

This kind of forward-thinking policy not only supports the shift away from dirty energy but also creates new jobs and revitalizes local economies — all while keeping harmful pollution out of our air and water.

Supporters see this as a big opportunity. Representatives from Xcel Energy and local energy experts say the bill could spark innovation, reduce pollution, and bring economic benefits to communities across the state — especially in rural areas.

While some lawmakers expressed concerns about the financial logistics, most agree the concept is worth exploring. And New Mexico wouldn't be the first to try — this approach builds on broader efforts to clean up abandoned wells and shift to more affordable, more sustainable energy.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.