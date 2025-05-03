Architects assemble world's first 3D-printed railway station in shockingly short time frame: 'I would be happy if this station could become a pioneer'

The station is expected to open in July after the final construction elements are complete.

In just six hours, workers installed a 3D-printed replacement structure for a rural train station in Japan, a feat the railway operator called a world first.

Hatsushima Station, located in a quiet seaside town, is served by a single train line that handles around 530 riders daily, according to The New York Times.

The maintenance of railway infrastructure has posed a problem for the country as its workforce shrinks, leading to the automation of many systems riders use.

To save time and money on the upgrade, the West Japan Railway Company turned to Serendix, a construction company that specializes in 3D printing to generate homes and other structures for "cutting-edge lifestyles."

Japan has strict regulations regarding construction near commercial train lines, so the work had to be completed overnight, and it progressed much more quickly than previous projects.

"Normally, construction takes place over several months while the trains are not running every night," said Kunihiro Handa, a co-founder of Serendix, per the Times.

A video from the South China Morning Post documented the work as it progressed, with workers connecting prefabricated segments into what is essentially a 100-square-foot kiosk. It replaces the older and much larger original structure, which was already automated.

Homeowners around the world have been leveraging 3D-printed architecture in recent years for the numerous benefits the building method and completed structures offer.

The buildings and construction sector accounts for a staggering 37% of global planet-warming pollution, and 3D printing offers a way to reduce that number.

The process saves time and money and produces less waste than traditional construction methods, making it an ideal choice for the time-restricted railway project. Building a station the traditional way could have taken two months or more.

There's more flexibility in the designs as well. Robots extrude successive layers of mortar to build the components, allowing for more curved possibilities not often seen in traditional construction. Plus, they offer resistance to fires and earthquakes, a boon for the region prone to such events.

While assembly took only hours, Serendix spent seven days printing the foundations and exterior pieces off-site. There's also the matter of completing the station's interior work, along with ticket machines and transportation card readers, as the Times explained.

A local post office manager shared his thoughts on the project with the Times. "I am a little sad about the old station being taken down," he said. "But I would be happy if this station could become a pioneer and benefit other stations."

