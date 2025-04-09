Researchers discover remarkable substance that could help earthquake-proof future buildings: 'Supporting global efforts'

It can increase liquefaction resistance by 50% compared to existing materials.

Japanese scientists have created a new construction material that could make buildings safer while helping our planet, according to a release from Shibaura Institute of Technology published by Tech Xplore.

This innovative grout, made from what was once considered waste, transforms a disposal problem into a smart solution for sustainable building.

Traditional construction grouting — injecting stabilizing materials into soil — has long been necessary for structural safety, but it comes with a heavy environmental cost. The construction industry relies on silica-based chemical grouts produced through energy-intensive processes that release carbon dioxide into our atmosphere.

Thankfully, a research team from the Shibaura Institute of Technology in Japan has developed a clever fix: colloidal silica recovered from geothermal fluids. This carbon-neutral grout repurposes silica-rich waste fluids generated during geothermal energy production.

"Geothermal energy production generates large amounts of silica-rich waste fluids, which traditionally pose maintenance and disposal challenges," explained professor Shinya Inazumi, who led the research.

"By repurposing this waste into a high-performance CSRGF grout, we aimed to establish a circular economy approach, transforming an industrial byproduct into a valuable construction material," Inazumi added.

Laboratory tests showed that the new grout increases liquefaction resistance by 50% compared to existing materials. Its low viscosity lets it penetrate soil and meet environmental safety standards.

These properties make it valuable in earthquake-prone areas, where soil stabilization prevents structural damage during seismic events.

The grout's superior water sealing is ideal for underground construction such as tunnels and subways. It can reinforce soil against erosion and rising sea levels in coastal and flood-prone areas.

"By replacing traditional silica-based grouts with our sustainable alternative, the construction industry can advance toward a greener infrastructure development, supporting global efforts to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050," Inazumi said.

The research team is scaling production and conducting field trials to check the material's performance. If successful, we could see this green construction innovation become standard within the next few years, making our buildings and planet more secure.

