Architect unveils revolutionary 3D-printed home with jaw-dropping technology: 'The next evolution in building'

A collaborative team of architects and builders has completed the first fully 3D-printed residential home in Auckland, New Zealand, and it's also the largest building of that type in the Southern Hemisphere.

The Paremoremo home, named after the semi-rural suburb where it's located, was highlighted by Home Magazine NZ in a short video. The low-slung, one-story residence spans over 2,700 square feet on a north-facing hill and incorporates smooth curved geometric surfaces that were facilitated by the novel 3D-printing process.

Tim Dorrington of Dorrington Atcheson Architects chose a concrete block form design due to the low cost and ease of construction, enlisting 3D-printed concrete specialist QOROX for their first full-sized home build.

"Prior to this, it had only been used in New Zealand to create internal walls, so, when we found and tested the technology, the clients made the brave decision to be guinea pigs as we embraced the methodology to design and build New Zealand's first 3D-printed house," Dorrington shared with the magazine.

The use of 3D printing in building construction has seen increased growth across the globe over the last few years, with examples popping up in the U.S., Europe, and the Netherlands.

Cement and concrete production has a large impact on the environment, contributing around 8% of the world's carbon pollution, but the methods employed in the Paremoremo build have been able to reduce the overall impact of the project in a number of ways.

By printing the 63 wall panels off-site for assembly at the homeowner's location, they were able to speed up the entire building process by nearly 75%, with 70% less waste than usual, as QOROX explained.

The construction team also used 80% locally sourced materials, resulting in a 30% reduction in pollution compared to traditional concrete projects, according to CyBe, one of the building partners. Plus, the design is said to be flood-proof and earthquake-proof, helping to extend its lifespan in the disaster-prone area.

"There are so many advantages to 3D-printed technology," QOROX founder Wafaey Swelim explained. "Our system allows the formation of wall cavities for insulation, plumbing and electrical wiring, and apply patterns and design elements directly, without the need for additional work."

"The best part of all of these elements is that this can be completed without compromising the R-Value (thermal rating) or the overall strength of the build," which means the home will retain its warmth during winter months for a more comfortable living environment.

Low-carbon cement solutions could help increase the sustainability of 3D-printed structures for an even more eco-friendly construction future, especially considering the estimated growth of the industry.

The concrete 3D printing market was valued at $311 million back in 2019, with expected growth of up to $41 billion by 2027.

"3D-printed concrete is the next evolution in building, and it's happening right now, right here in New Zealand," Swelim proclaimed.

