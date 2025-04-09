Conspiracy theorist sparks outrage after sharing dangerous claim about devastating wildfires: 'It's literally natural'

"Please go look up fire ecology."

In January, wildfires tore through the Los Angeles area of California, displacing thousands of people and claiming at least 30 lives.

While the cause of the wildfires is still being investigated, severe drought conditions — exacerbated by a warming planet — and high winds encouraged the fires to spread quickly, leaving devastation and destruction in their path.

Yet despite evidence that dry vegetation and a lack of moisture essentially create fuel for fires, a post in the r/conspiracy subreddit suggested that these fires were started purposefully to get people to leave areas so that 15-minute cities can be created.

"After the fires settle and people have found other places to live — companies can then come in and buy up the lands for cheaper than you think," the original poster wrote.

As the name suggests, a 15-minute city is one where everything people need is located within a 15-minute walk or bike ride. This includes work, grocery stores, medical centers, entertainment, and other daily necessities such as schools and banks.

There are lots of benefits that can be gained from 15-minute cities in addition to a much shorter commute, including reduced need for vehicles, cleaner air and less pollution, improved social connections, and a boost to the local economy.

However, there is no link between planning for these cities and natural disasters such as the wildfires in L.A. in January, and spreading misinformation online can be damaging.

The Palisades fire began first, and it destroyed over 23,000 acres, burning houses and infrastructure to the ground, according to the World Resources Institute. Together with the Eaton fire, the blazes ranked among the deadliest and most destructive in California's history.

While California has always been susceptible to wildfires, a warming planet is making the conditions more favorable for blazes to commence, and fueling bigger and more devastating disasters.

Several commenters were not impressed with the OP's theory.

"It hasn't rained here since last April," wrote one commenter. "Not just the annual brush and grasses, but the woody perennials and trees are tinder dry. NO WAY to hold a 'controlled burn' in these conditions."

Another added, "Please go look up fire ecology, it's literally natural."

