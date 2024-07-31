Officials declare California wildfires have burned 5 times more area this year alone: 'We are not just in a fire season, we are in a fire year'

"Our winds and the recent heatwave have exacerbated the issue, consuming thousands of acres."

Wildfires in California burned more than 300,000 acres through the third week of July. Heat waves have worsened the situation this year compared to previous years.

What's happening?

It is still relatively early in California's wildfire season, but it is unfortunately already off to a roaring start. Record-breaking heat in the state has exacerbated the problem. Through the third week of July, the number of acres burned had nearly tripled the average of the past five years, according to Cal Fire.

"We are not just in a fire season, we are in a fire year," said Joe Tyler, the director of Cal Fire, per The Guardian. "Our winds and the recent heat wave have exacerbated the issue, consuming thousands of acres. So we need to be extra cautious."

There have been more than 4,000 wildland fires and over 2,500 structural fires in California so far. The Park Fire, the state's biggest to this point, had charred nearly 400,000 acres alone by July 30. More than 4,000 residents of Butte County have been ordered to evacuate as firefighters try to contain the enormous blaze.

The evacuation included Paradise, the town that endured the most deadly and destructive wildfire in state history in 2018.

Why is an active wildfire season in California important?

California's winter was the second in a row to feature above-average amounts of rain and snow. The moisture helped grasses grow, which have since withered and dried out amid record heat in the West. The grasses are now fueling fires across the state. A deepening drought in the northern part of the state is compounding the problem. A moderate drought there nearly tripled in size between the second and third week of July.

Our warming world is changing the climate, making it more conducive to wildfires. Scientists say shifts in precipitation patterns along with rising temperatures are creating conditions favorable for larger and more intense wildfires. According to research, wildfire seasons are getting longer and more active as the climate becomes warmer and drier. These changes are putting more people and property at risk.

What's being done about the increasing number of wildfires?

The National Interagency Fire Center reports that 87% of all wildfires each year are human-caused and that most can be prevented. Its recommendations include learning "how to properly use outdoor equipment; burn debris safely; start, maintain, and extinguish a campfire; maintain a vehicle and tow safely; and practice fire-safe target shooting, to name a few."

Whatever we can do to reduce the amount of heat-trapping gasses released into our atmosphere can help too. Avoiding the use of dirty energy sources and embracing renewable sources instead can have a significant impact. Investing in a tankless water heater or installing a heat pump are other steps to take.

