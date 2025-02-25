Gardener shares her simple trick to get stunning flowers to bloom: 'Totally transformed our front yard'

Incorrectly trimming even the healthiest zinnias can reduce flower growth. Follow this expert gardener's advice to keep your zinnias thriving.

The scoop

TikToker Lindsey (@mamanowwhat) shared an easy tip to keep your zinnias producing tons of new, vibrant blooms for many months.

#flowerpower #gardentips #bloomseason #gardeninghacks #freshflowers #flowergarden #zinniabouquets #gardeningjoy #curbappeal ♬ original sound - mamanowwhat @mamanowwhat My Zinnia's are living their best life right now! Every few days, I'm out there trimming them down, and I've got fresh bouquets all over the house. These beauties have been blooming strong for five months, and they've totally transformed our front yard. Talk about curb appeal! And guess what? Next year, we're going BIGGER! We're ripping out the whole curb strip and filling it with even more zinnias!! If they've brought this much joy to me and my friends this year, why not spread even more flower power? 🌿✨ Trimming zinnias~ Find a fully bloomed flower. Trace the stem down to where you see small new buds starting to grow. Snip the stem just above the new buds. Leave the buds intact—they'll soon grow into fresh blooms! Trim every few days to keep your zinnias blooming and looking full!! #zinnias

"Let me show you how I trim to keep getting new blooms every single week," the OP said in the video.

The advice is quick and easy. First, find a flower in full bloom and follow its stem down until you see small buds. Cut the stem just above the first bud and leave all the buds intact.

By removing the mature flowers, the plant is able to focus on sending nutrients and water to the new blooms, "often resulting in two new flowers where there was just one," Lindsey said.

Referring to her own zinnias — which are stunning — Lindsey said, "These beauties have been blooming strong for five months, and they've totally transformed our front yard. Talk about curb appeal!"

By using this method of trimming, you can keep your zinnias "growing bigger and fuller over time," Lindsey said.

The healthy blooms make beautiful bouquets inside your own home, or you can gift them to neighbors, friends, and family. Lindsey said, "You will have zinnias for months and months."

How it's helping

No matter what you grow, gardening offers tons of benefits. Not only is it great exercise, it also provides a mental health boost.

Gardening is known to reduce stress and anxiety while increasing optimism. Those who grow their own food get to enjoy even more rewards.

Produce from your garden tastes better and helps add more fiber to your diet. There's also no need to worry about industrial pesticides or high grocery store prices; food that's grown in your own backyard is tasty and free. Gardening also boosts biodiversity and improves air quality, helping to curb rising global temperatures.

What everyone's saying

Other gardeners on TikTok were excited to try Lindsey's advice. One user said, "Your zinnias are beautiful! Good tip, thanks!"

Another user wrote, "You just inspired me."

One TikToker said, "This was helpful! Thank you."

