Home gardener shows unique method of growing vegetables throughout the frigid months: 'Winter doesn't mean you need to stop gardening'

A brilliant TikTok gardener shared hacks for keeping your garden going when the cold weather comes, including special blankets and boxes.

The scoop

Green-thumbed TikToker Jessica (@fromdreamtoseed) posted a helpful video of how to grow produce during winter. Many people stop gardening when the temperature drops, but Jessica offered advice on how to keep harvesting fresh veggies.

The clip was captioned, "Winter doesn't mean you need to stop gardening! Here's how I grow fresh greens in my garden in cold temps."

Jessica gave a quick tour of her winter garden. She uses cold frames built from recycled windows and plywood. These are wonderful for greens, such as kale and spinach, which can tolerate colder temperatures. She's succeeded with these frames, even with single-digit temperatures and snow.

She also uses frost blankets that trap heat and allow for harvesting as needed. Jessica covered her carrots with these blankets to keep them growing up to mid-December.

How it's helping

For those who enjoy homegrown food, winters can be sad. But Jessica proves winter doesn't have to be the end of your garden.

The gardening hacks help people save certain vegetables from frost. This way, they can grow and get ready for harvest, even in colder weather. You can also grow greens throughout the season with the cold frames.

These hacks mean you can eat fresh year-round. Eating homegrown food helps you save money on groceries and improve your diet. Your produce will be full of nutrients and flavor, and you can avoid harmful pesticides.

Gardening is also wonderful for your mental health. While the "winter blues" might seem normal, they can be extremely hard for some. Roughly 5% of all U.S. adults suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder, according to the American Psychiatric Association. Being able to garden throughout winter could boost mental wellness and mitigate seasonal depression.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were impressed and grateful for Jessica's tips. Many fell in love with the hacks and said they'll use them next year.

Plenty of people thought cold winter gardening was impossible. One person said, "I'm new to being a plant mom of many [and am] scared for this winter."

Others shared their favorite winter plants. A comment read, "Snow pea pods grow amazing in the very late winter. So yummy!"

Knowing how to garden and what plants to nurture in winter means fresh produce all year.

