Gardening expert shares lovely before-and-after shots after completing planting project: 'Imagine if everyone did this'

TikToker Mr. Bloom (@sfinbloom) recently showed how he's been spreading wildflower seeds across San Francisco. We even get to see some of the amazing results.

He's put together little shakers full of wildflower mix, which he uses on medians while cruising down the road on a monowheel. The shakers are a great way to quickly spread seeds, though Mr. Bloom is cautious about ensuring the seeds are native.

Previously he has railed against seed retailers including harmful invasive species in commercial mixes. Mr. Bloom's wildflower shakers are available for sale, each loaded with seeds specific to regions across the United States. Using native seeds ensures a healthy balance with local wildlife.

Guerrilla gardening is extra charming once you see the results. Not only does it beautify areas that otherwise wouldn't get a lot of love, but it also provides homes for local pollinators, which are increasingly running out of habitat. One recent study showed that even small patches of wildflowers in urban environments can provide as much pollinator support as entire meadows.

These pollinators are vital for propping up our agricultural systems. "Three-fourths of the world's flowering plants and about 35% of the world's food crops depend on animal pollinators," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

If Mr. Bloom is showing us anything, it's that we can make appreciable change for pollinators wherever we are. Take a look at our guide to get started on rewilding your yard and making it more pollinator-friendly. We've also got some tips on switching to an all-natural lawn and how to care for local pollinators.

Mr. Bloom enjoyed a lot of support in the comments for his work with wildflowers.

"Im gonna follow your great idea. Bought 2 shakers and everytime im gonna walk the dog ill use them," one viewer said.

"Imagine if EVERYONE did this," another wrote.

