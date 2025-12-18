Consumer shares money-saving hack to get the most out of widely used hygiene product: 'I love this so much'

Toiletries that are packaged in tubes are incredibly convenient until they are almost empty. Then, you're stuck pushing up against a bottle cap, hoping to get the last few drops of your toothpaste, eye cream, or moisturizer out. You want to avoid wasting your hard-earned money, yet you're still likely leaving some product behind.

Luckily, there's a quick solution to end this frustration.

The scoop

One Redditor shared their favorite zero-waste tip in the r/ZeroWaste subreddit.

"Good to the last drop. Just about done with my tube of toothpaste. Rolled the tube, scrape the tube, and finally cut it open to find yet another week's worth! Wonder how long the next one will last?" the original poster said.

The OP's photo shows a pastry scraper, a toothbrush, and a cut-open toothpaste tube. It appears they scraped the remnants of the toothpaste out of the tube and into the cap.

For those looking to try out this hack, note that exposure to air will dry out the remaining toothpaste. It's essential to keep whatever you scrape the product into in a sealed bag or jar until it's finished.





How it's helping

This zero-waste tip is helpful for all income brackets and anyone who doesn't need assistance brushing their teeth.

This tip also encourages consumers to use every last drop of their toiletries and skincare, stretching their money further. While toothpaste may not be the most expensive item on the shelf, savings can add up.

Applying this tip to expensive eye creams that take three months to consume could mean the consumer buys one less product a year. This action saves a bottle from crowded landfills and money for the consumer. It also reduces consumer demand.

Decluttering regularly and using every item you own until it's fully used up or cannot be repurposed can have a huge impact. The average person in the U.S. already discards 82 pounds of clothing and 46 pounds of e-waste every year. Every little way we can address overconsumption, and recycle properly in our own homes, can help us and the environment out a ton.

What everyone's saying

Other Redditors admired the OP's zero-waste ingenuity.

"I love this so much, thank you for this," one commenter posted.

"Wish the design was just better in [the] first place, good work though!" another shared.

