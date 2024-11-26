Dad shares honest thoughts after testing out all-electric lawn mower: 'If you're looking for a budget powered reel mower...'

The electric mower operates much quieter than the typical roar of even the smallest combustion mower.

A TikToker was left impressed after trying out a budget-friendly electric lawn mower recently.

TikTok personality thelawndad (@thelawndad) showed off the YardForce Reel Mower, a fully electric cordless lawn mower that costs just $140. The pint-sized mower handled the small space it was given to cut with ease, and it left behind a gorgeous, well-manicured lawn.

In the video, thelawndad shows off the mower's cutting power, and also how quietly it operates, much quieter than the typical roar of even the smallest combustion mower.

"Honestly, if you're looking for a budget powered reel mower for a small area, this YardForce Reel Mower is a pickup," he said in the caption. "It's perfect for this small, sloped area."

Gas lawn mowers are an unexpected source of planet-warming pollution. Setting aside how noisy they are (anyone who has lived anywhere near a grassy space knows how obnoxious a gas mower can be), the Environmental Protection Agency reported that running a gas lawn mower for an hour puts out as much pollution as a car driving for 100 miles, according to The Momentum.

Their exhaust includes such gases as carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxide, as well as other volatile organic compounds that contribute to smog. Prolonged exposure to those compounds can cause asthma, bronchitis, and emphysema.

Why are gas-powered mowers so dirty? Well, much like motorbikes, lawn mower engines are significantly smaller than car engines; therefore, they are subject to far less governmental regulation.

Without regulation, lawn mower motor manufacturers have never concerned themselves with efficiency or pollution standards, leading to them being pint-sized power-punchers in terms of harmful gases.

Electric mowers come in various sizes, from the little YardForce to more standard sizes from companies like EZGo and Ryobi. While they're a little more expensive upfront than your average gas-powered mower, they're well worth the investment in the long run.

