Homeowner sparks debate with photo of unusual landscaping in unforgiving climate: 'No irrigation'

"Giving my plants a good soak now that they're starting to wake up."

A proud homeowner showed off their drought-friendly native plant lawn in Arizona, only to be met with criticism that they responded to thoughtfully.

They shared a photo of their mostly gravel front yard in Arizona in the r/nolawns subreddit, writing in the caption, "100% AZ native plants. No irrigation. Giving my plants a good soak now that they're starting to wake up."

In the comments, a Redditor called rock yards "overused" or "ubiquitous."

"They tend to increase water demand from the few plants you actually have because they increase soil surface temperatures and essentially bake the plants," continued the same commenter. "I would add more plants to your yard to reduce solar gain."

"I have an HOA, but I read that there is a certain percentage of gravel required, which means I definitely have room to reduce some," the original poster replied. "I agree about those points."

Another person complimented the yard and encouraged them to add more native plants, which the homeowner agreed to, HOA rules or not.

Opting for a low- to no-water lawn in places like Arizona is a great way to save money on your water bill and avoid fighting the natural ecosystem to maintain a traditional grass lawn. Native plants can use up to 85% less water than a monoculture lawn, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

Xeriscaping, which is the practice of designing a landscape to reduce or eliminate the need for irrigation, per National Geographic, is a great option for places like Arizona and other desert climates, but it applies to any kind of landscaping plan to help lower water usage.

And adding native plants, as the homeowner seems keen to do, is also a great way to save money because they require less maintenance than other types of lawns and plants while helping to attract pollinators and other wildlife that support the ecosystem.

