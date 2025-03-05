  • Home Home

Gardening expert shares tips on unique, beautiful plants that won't use up a lot of water: 'All I want is a beautiful, luscious oasis'

"We have to continue this mindset."

by Jenna Reilly
“We have to continue this mindset."

Photo Credit: TikTok

While drought-tolerant gardens are both beautiful and eco-friendly, many times, they all end up looking the same. One gardening expert recently shared a helpful TikTok video showing the different varieties of plants that can thrive in a drought-tolerant garden, including colorful, flowering plants. 

Native plant enthusiast Karla (@nativotx), who owns a native plant shop in Texas, gave specific plant suggestions in her TikTok video that was captioned: "Part 2 of our 2025 Sustainable Gardening Trends series: xeriscape landscapes!"

@nativotx Part 2 of our 2025 Sustainable garden trends series: xeriscape landscapes! #texasgarden #xeriscapegarden #xeriscape #droughttolerant #lawnalternatives #nativeplants ♬ original sound - Karla | Nativo Gardens

"When people think of these, traditionally they think of agaves, succulents, yuccas, replacing mulch with rocks," Karla says. After explaining drought-tolerant gardens can actually include a lot of other plants and materials, she gives some specific examples. 

Four-nerve daisies, blackfoot daisies, rockrose, and mealy blue sage were included in her list. She also notes there are different ground covers and evergreen plants that also flourish in the heat with little irrigation to help fill your garden and turn it into something unique.

"In Texas, we have brutal summers, so when you use native plants that are used to our droughts, used to our type of heat, they will thrive," says Karla. "It will do well. You're gonna have that beautiful flowering garden that you always wanted."

Not only do native plants create stunning gardens, but they also save homeowners both time and money. They require less irrigation, leading to lower water bills, and don't need a lot of labor and maintenance to thrive. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Native plants also create a healthy ecosystem for pollinators, which helps humans since they protect our food supply. Installing native plants or switching to a natural lawn — with substitutes like clover or buffalo grass — is a great way to save some money while helping the environment. Even a partial lawn replacement allows homeowners to reap the rewards. 

Other TikTokers were excited about the helpful information. One user wrote: "I need this info. Thx."

Another TikToker added: "All I want is a beautiful luscious oasis. I need help!"

If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Making it look better 🌱

Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

Helping pollinators 🐝

No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

One user said: "We have to continue this mindset. Lawns MUST go."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x