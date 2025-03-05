Gardening expert shares tips on unique, beautiful plants that won't use up a lot of water: 'All I want is a beautiful, luscious oasis'

While drought-tolerant gardens are both beautiful and eco-friendly, many times, they all end up looking the same. One gardening expert recently shared a helpful TikTok video showing the different varieties of plants that can thrive in a drought-tolerant garden, including colorful, flowering plants.

Native plant enthusiast Karla (@nativotx), who owns a native plant shop in Texas, gave specific plant suggestions in her TikTok video that was captioned: "Part 2 of our 2025 Sustainable Gardening Trends series: xeriscape landscapes!"

"When people think of these, traditionally they think of agaves, succulents, yuccas, replacing mulch with rocks," Karla says. After explaining drought-tolerant gardens can actually include a lot of other plants and materials, she gives some specific examples.

Four-nerve daisies, blackfoot daisies, rockrose, and mealy blue sage were included in her list. She also notes there are different ground covers and evergreen plants that also flourish in the heat with little irrigation to help fill your garden and turn it into something unique.

"In Texas, we have brutal summers, so when you use native plants that are used to our droughts, used to our type of heat, they will thrive," says Karla. "It will do well. You're gonna have that beautiful flowering garden that you always wanted."

Not only do native plants create stunning gardens, but they also save homeowners both time and money. They require less irrigation, leading to lower water bills, and don't need a lot of labor and maintenance to thrive.

Native plants also create a healthy ecosystem for pollinators, which helps humans since they protect our food supply. Installing native plants or switching to a natural lawn — with substitutes like clover or buffalo grass — is a great way to save some money while helping the environment. Even a partial lawn replacement allows homeowners to reap the rewards.

Other TikTokers were excited about the helpful information. One user wrote: "I need this info. Thx."

Another TikToker added: "All I want is a beautiful luscious oasis. I need help!"

One user said: "We have to continue this mindset. Lawns MUST go."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.