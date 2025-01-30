Gardener shares before-and-after photos of their yard transformation after visiting 'specialist': 'I love my new garden'

A home gardener sought out some professional help to make over their yard with an incredible transformation.

On the r/NoLawns subreddit, the gardener shared that they decided to redo their lawn and "stopped watering my lawn and then covered it with Kraft paper and mulch."

And after they had a few "failed attempts" at planting native plants on their own, they consulted "a landscape designer who specializes in low water gardening."

"I love my new garden," they added.

The lawn features mostly succulents with a rock and gravel bed. In response to a comment, the original poster explained that most of the plants were native to Southern California, where they live, as well as Mexico and at least one drought-tolerant species from Australia.

Switching to not just a low-water but native lawn is a great way to save money, even if you consult a landscape specialist like the original poster had to. Native lawns require far less maintenance, like mowing and using pesticides, than traditional lawns. They also require less water, saving money on your bill. According to the California Department of Water Resources, native plants can use 85% less water annually than a monoculture lawn.

A native lawn that utilizes xeriscaping, which is the practice of designing a landscape to reduce or eliminate the need for irrigation, per National Geographic, is a great way to further save water. It's also absolutely crucial in areas like Southern California, which has been under severe drought conditions for some time before the wildfires that devastated huge sections of Los Angeles and beyond struck in early January.

People in the comments were in awe of the original poster's lawn transformation.

"Wow, absolutely stunning!" one person wrote, to which the homeowner gave credit to their landscaper.

Another Redditor shared their mild envy, writing, "As someone from the northeast those plants look really cool! We can only ever have them inside haha."

