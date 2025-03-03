Mom shares brilliant organization hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'This is such a helpful tip'

Who doesn't love tearing into a perfectly wrapped present? Or better yet, watching someone you love tear open a gift you wrapped just for them?

Every holiday and celebration, we find ourselves searching in that closet corner or under the bed, only to find unraveled and torn wrapping paper we swore we had stored as delicately as possible. Wasting wrinkled and torn paper leads to a headache every time we need to wrap a gift.

Thanks to TikTok user Jorie Brecken (@joriebrecken7), though, there is a solution that not only keeps your wrapping paper in perfect shape but also helps reduce waste in our landfills.

The solution? Toilet paper rolls.

The scoop

In her video, Brecken demonstrates how cleaning up your wrapping paper with toilet paper rolls is as easy as snapping your fingers. Simply slip an empty toilet paper roll around the wrapping paper roll to keep it from unrolling. The cardboard tube acts as a sleeve, holding the paper in place without having to use tape or rubber bands.

For larger wrapping paper rolls, cut the toilet paper tube lengthwise and clip it around to keep everything in place.

How it's helping

With this hack, you can avoid closet and underbed clutter and prevent having to discard wrinkled or torn wrapping paper that you never got to use.

On average, each person in the United States uses 141 rolls of toilet paper per year. That's a lot of empty cardboard tubes, many of which take up space in the bathroom trash can before eventually ending up in landfills.

This is easily avoidable, as cardboard is one of the most recyclable and adaptable types of trash. Recycling your waste can mean reusing it, too.

After using some of your empty rolls to make cat toys, cord organizers, propagation stations, or hair curlers, check out the TCD Guide's page on recycling for some information on sustainable disposal of the rest.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users flocked to the comments after seeing Brecken's tip, with one user saying: "Where has this hack been all my life?"

Brecken asked where users keep their wrapping paper, and one responded: "In my closet, but it's always a mess! This is such a helpful tip!"

