Homeowner shares genius organization hack using old toilet paper rolls: 'It's actually very clever'

A TikToker recently shared an ingenious hack that tackles a common household annoyance. It's so simple and so obvious that it should be a common practice by now, but sadly it's not. If you have trouble keeping your power cords in order and get frustrated when they turn into a tangled mess, read on.

The scoop

In the video, multiple power cords are neatly folded and stored in the cardboard from toilet paper rolls. It's just that easy. All you need is to save the cardboard from your toilet paper rolls rather than recycling them.

The text embedded in the video posted by Katrina Knight (@kittens690) read, "Seen the coolest hack in this homeowner's home today."

The video is captioned, "Loose cords? Put them in your toilet paper roll."

If you're a little short on cardboard toilet paper rolls at the moment, chances are you'll have more than enough before too long. They have a way of showing up.

How it's helping

Why waste money on cord organizers when you can just use something you're already going to have on hand, and with a perpetually growing supply? Even the cheapest of organizers are pointless when instead you can just use something you were just going to throw into the recycling bin anyway.

Besides that, this hack reduces waste. If toilet paper rolls find their way into your garbage rather than your recycling bin, they're just going to add to the waste in a landfill until they finally disintegrate.

Even worse, most cord organizers are made of plastic, and they will inevitably end up in the garbage at some point, eventually finding their way into a landfill or maybe even the ocean.

It's generally a good idea to avoid the use of plastic when possible for your health and that of the planet. Plastic that ends up in landfills eventually turns into microplastics, which find their way into the food and water supplies of surrounding areas, negatively affecting the surrounding population.

If a spent plastic cord organizer finds its way to the ocean, it will just be joining the millions of tons of plastic already there, endangering the ecosystem and the wildlife that depends on it.

This hack is a classic example of a win, win, win. It's a win for you and your wallet, for those around you, and for the environment.

What everyone's saying

One person commented, "I learned that from my older sister." To which Katrina replied, "It's actually very clever."

