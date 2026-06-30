Gardener shows off perfect worm-free cabbage thanks to DIY setup

A frame that blocks bugs in warm weather may also be adapted to shield plants from cold snaps.

A recent post to the r/gardening subreddit paired a worm-free cabbage with a proud dog named Cooper and a homemade solution for anyone frustrated by pest damage on brassicas like cabbages.

What's happening?

The scene was cause for celebration for both the gardener and the pup. The Redditor titled the post: "Cooper is very proud of his first worm free cabbage!"

Photo Credit: Reddit



In a follow-up to their post, they credited homemade screen covers with bug netting — rather than pesticides — for the result.

The poster said their husband built wooden frames, and they finished them with screening from a bulk roll, fastening it in place with Velcro and staples.

They added that the same frames can be fitted with acrylic panels in colder weather, turning them into cold frames rather than just seasonal bug barriers.

The post drew enthusiastic questions from other gardeners who were impressed by both the frames and the adorable helper.

"I love your setup!!" a commenter gushed.

"Way to go Cooper!!" another exclaimed.

Why does it matter?

For home gardeners, a worm-free cabbage can feel like a major victory. Brassicas such as cabbage, kale, broccoli, and cauliflower are popular backyard crops, but they also attract destructive pests that can quickly ruin leaves and heads.

A simple physical barrier can make a big difference. Instead of spraying, gardeners can stop insects from laying eggs in the first place, helping reduce chemical use around food, pollinators, and pets.

Growing your own produce can help cut grocery costs, especially for vegetables that are often expensive at the store. Garden-picked food also tends to taste fresher because it can be harvested at peak ripeness instead of traveling long distances.

There are benefits beyond the plate, too. Gardening can provide light exercise, time outdoors, and stress relief, all while giving people a more direct connection to what they eat.

What can I do?

If pests keep wrecking your vegetables, a basic frame with insect screening or garden netting can protect crops without the need for routine chemical treatments, especially if the cover is secured tightly around the edges.

Gardeners who want to stretch their investment can make the covers multipurpose. A frame that blocks bugs in warm weather may also be adapted to shield plants from cold snaps, helping extend the growing season.

And if you have pets, there is another bonus. Physical barriers can help reduce reliance on sprays in spaces where curious dogs like Cooper may be spending time in the garden.

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