Thrifty shopper strikes gold with luxurious gourmet find at secondhand store: ‘And it works!’

Wolf is a tried and tested name in the cookware industry. One Reddit user is showing how they managed to score one of their products from an unlikely source: their local thrift store.

Photo Credit: u/LaVieLaMort / Reddit

Photo Credit: u/LaVieLaMort / Reddit

The user posted a photo on r/ThriftStoreHauls of the Wolf food oven that they bought from a local Savers store. In the title, the user shared that it was the same store where she had found a four-piece Le Creuset set too. Perhaps donated by the same person?

Wolf food countertop convection ovens retail for upward of $800, which makes this Savers purchase more than a steal. The user indicated that this oven was still in good working condition, and the brand name alone suggests that they will have it for a very long time.

Not only is shopping at the thrift store a great way to score a deal on an otherwise expensive kitchenware item, but it also keeps these goods out of the landfill by giving them a second life.

Other thrift store shoppers have found fantastic items at their local stores. One user found a LeCreuset grill pan, which retails for over $180 new. Another user got lucky with All-Clad 5D pans, which retail for upward of $250 apiece.

It’s clear that if you’re planning to upgrade your kitchen tools or start building your kitchen from scratch, you may want to take a spin through your local thrift, consignment, or resale store to search for hidden treasure.

The users in the comment sections were shocked by the expensive find. “You need to take up residence at this location,” one user joked.

Others said how they wished their local store had these kinds of finds. “My goodwill had a dirty airfryer for $79.99. It still had food in the basket,” one user pointed out.

Another user wrote, “Cool cool cool. My Savers has a yoplait container for $2.99. If they have the lid, it’s more like $4.99 and they’re in the jewelry case.”

