Celeb chef wows crowd with cutting-edge stovetop tech: 'This is the future'

Last year, celebrity chef Martin Yan collaborated with The Switch Is On to provide a free cooking experience for over 200 Santa Clara County residents, sharing the power of induction cooking.

A YouTube video on the event showed chef Rachelle Boucher talking with Yan about the benefits of induction cooking while revealing some of the enticing dishes he created using an induction stovetop.

Honey-glazed lemon chicken and steamed fish filet with miso glaze were two of the recipes Yan prepared in front of the crowd. He also shared facts about "wok hei," an essential feature of Cantonese cooking.

He showed the attendees that you can achieve smoky, charred aromas and flavors with induction cooking in addition to other perks.

"This is the future. You know, there's a movie called 'Back to the Future,' but now with these — induction cooking, the concept, the equipment, and all of this modern technology — we are into the future," Yan said.

Induction cooking makes preparing meals easier and more affordable. An induction stove heats up fast, maintains consistent temperatures, and is quicker to clean.

Induction stoves are also more energy-efficient than regular electric stoves, helping reduce power bills, and safer than gas stoves.

Brands such as Copper are making induction stovetops more accessible than ever. Copper's ranges come with battery storage and a regular plug, meaning homeowners don't need to invest in an expensive kitchen renovation to have one installed.

You can get up to 30% off the cost of a qualifying induction range thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, but it's important to note that President Donald Trump has threatened to end these incentives. While major changes to the IRA would ultimately require an act of Congress, its future is uncertain, so acting fast is key to saving yourself thousands.

Rewiring America offers free tools to help you start electrifying your home, including a calculator that can help you determine the tax incentives available.

"This helps a lot of different folks," Yan said. "One, we're helping our Mother Earth, [cutting] down the fossil fuel and carbon footprint. At the same time, it's energy efficient. That's the most important thing. In today's world, energy is a big problem. Induction is not only safe but also very efficient."

