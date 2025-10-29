Appliance expert reveals the top induction stoves of 2025: 'Once regarded as an outlier, induction cooking is catching on'

One of the nation's leading publications has chimed in on induction cooking.

Wirecutter, the product-review section of The New York Times, recently revealed its picks for the top induction cooktops on the market. Chosen by appliance expert Rachel Wharton, the recommendations include a variety of features, sizes, and price points.

Among the selections are the feature-heavy GE Profile PHP9036, the powerful Bosch 800 Series NIT8661UC, and the high-end, reliable Miele KM 7740 FR. And while each was chosen for a different reason, all the cooktops share a number of advantages over gas stoves.

"Once regarded as an outlier, induction cooking is catching on," Wharton wrote. "Nearly any induction cooktop you buy today will be as fast and powerful as most gas stoves, and it will be even more responsive."

The more information that comes out about gas stoves, the more dangers they seem to present. Studies have already discovered that the fumes emitted by these stoves worsen a home's air quality and increase the risk of asthma. And when left unattended, these gas appliances can cause life-threatening explosions.

Colorado deemed the risks so high that the state now places a warning label on all new gas stoves.

None of that is a concern with induction, as no gas is burned, meaning no fumes and no risk of dangerous ignition. Instead, induction cooktops transfer an electromagnetic current to pots and pans, which heats the cookware directly. In turn, the cooktop stays cool, making it safer to the touch and easier to clean.

This method of heating is also far more energy-efficient. So water boils more quickly with induction, and monthly energy bills come down.

Plus, thanks to federal incentives, those interested in buying a new induction cooktop can receive up to $840 off that purchase price. And even if buying a new cooktop isn't in your plans — or if you rent — plug-in induction burners offer a countertop option that brings those same benefits into your kitchen for a price that starts at just $50.

If you are shopping for a new induction cooktop, Wirecutter says a few features are worth the additional cost. Having more power settings, for example, can make a cooktop easier to use, while temperature-control functions, smart-home connectivity, and bridging between cooking elements offer much greater versatility.

