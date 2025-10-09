Appliance experts share urgent safety advice after 'massive' explosion devastates neighborhood: 'Make sure you're doing your due diligence as a homeowner'

An explosion in north St. Louis County, Missouri, served as a crucial warning to homeowners regarding the dangers of gas appliances when left unchecked.

First Alert 4 reported that a "massive" home explosion set five houses on fire and damaged over 20 homes in the area. While numerous people were injured, there were luckily no fatalities from the explosion.

Appliances that use natural gas can lead to dangerous situations when not properly inspected. Natural gas leaks, for example, can cause explosions, as the gas is highly flammable.

Another concern is carbon monoxide. Gas furnaces, stoves, and water heaters can release carbon monoxide when the gas doesn't burn properly. Exposure to carbon monoxide can result in severe health complications, including nausea, headaches, and, in extreme cases, death.

In response to the incident, safety experts are urging homeowners to maintain their properties regularly to prevent serious gas leaks.

"It's nothing to be overly concerned about but it is to be cautious and make sure you're doing your due diligence as a homeowner," Trevor Miller with Classic Aire Care told First Alert 4.

You can also avoid the dangers of gas appliances by upgrading your home and going electric.

Induction stoves, for instance, are an easy and affordable solution to avoid indoor pollution from gas stoves. They also cook faster and are more energy efficient, saving you time in the kitchen while reducing your household's pollution.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can receive up to $840 off the cost of an induction range. However, many of the tax credits under the IRA are expiring at the end of 2025, so upgrading your home now could result in thousands of dollars saved.

For renters or homeowners not interested in a kitchen renovation, you can still switch to an induction stove thanks to plug-in burners. These are not only affordable, starting at just $50, but they are also easy to set up and use.

Other ways you can improve your home's efficiency and save money down the line include installing solar panels and upgrading your HVAC system.

Going solar can lower your energy costs down to or close to $0. For homeowners trying to compare quotes, EnergySage provides a free service that can help users save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

While buying solar panels may not be the option for your home, you can still go solar with leasing programs. Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program can install panels for no money down, allowing you to lock in low energy rates.

Upgrading your HVAC to a heat pump can also help you save an average of nearly $400 per year on energy costs. With Mitsubishi, homeowners can find the best heat pump option for their home.

