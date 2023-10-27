  • Home Home

Homeowner perplexed by massive garden surprise left by previous tenant: ‘Thank you for helping us figure this out’

by Sara Klimek
Photo Credit: iStock

Moving into a new place can be a bit of a shock — depending on what the former homeowners left behind. One Reddit user was surprised when they saw what the former owner of their home (and garden) left for them. 

They posted photos of a plant on the r/whatisthisplant forum. Although the plant resembles a zucchini, the user indicated some characteristics that differed from a typical zucchini, like a thin stem and melon-like odor when the fruit was sliced. One user identified it as a winter melon in the comments section.

Photo Credit: u/yellowlilacindigo / Reddit
Photo Credit: u/yellowlilacindigo / Reddit

Regardless of the classification, it’s easy to see that this fruit is especially large. As the user indicated in the caption, the largest fruit weighed more than 30 pounds. These fruits are common in Asian cuisine, such as stir-fries, per one user

Growing your own food or reaping the benefits of a prior homeowner’s green thumb can benefit your mental and physical health. Individuals who garden regularly often have an increased fiber intake because fruits and veggies are readily available. 

Plus, gardening is a great form of exercise that can keep you active without a trip to the gym. Some individuals also report that gardening has mental health benefits and can make you feel more relaxed

You can also scale your garden to the amount of space you have available. Small plants (maybe not a vining squash) can grow well in containers on your porch and apartment deck. 

Others suggested that the plant was a zucchini, but there were too many differences that set it apart. "Zucchini get big but not that big," one user pointed out

The original poster replied in the comments, showing their appreciation to the gardening sleuths: “Thank you for helping us figure this out!”

