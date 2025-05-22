5 power-saving hacks to start lowering your electric bill today

As the weather warms up, you're likely using more electricity than ever to keep your home cool and comfortable. And as bills rise for homes across the nation, now is the perfect time to cut unnecessary expenses.

But that doesn't mean you have to sweat, and it doesn't have to mean major renovation projects, either. Here are a few simple ways to save energy and lower your power bill.

1. Look for leaks

Home heating and cooling is where a huge chunk of your energy goes — so if that comfy air is escaping the home, that's money walking out your door.

Check all the seals around your doors and windows; some caulk or weather stripping could save you a ton of money and also increase your comfort by eliminating drafts.



2. Switch your ceiling fan

The direction your fan spins determines the way it pushes air around. In the summer, you want it to spin counter-clockwise, pushing cooler air toward you at a high enough setting to feel a nice breeze effect that reduces how much you need to use AC cooling to feel comfortable.

Keep it clockwise on the low setting in the colder months to gently pull the cooler air up and lightly displace the warmer air at the ceiling to come back down without casting a breeze at you. If you have high ceilings, it's often best to keep it counter-clockwise at all times, though, to more effectively circulate air downward.

The more effectively you use your fan, the less you'll need your air conditioner, which uses more energy — so the more you'll save.



3. Clean the back of your fridge

Your fridge uses a part called refrigerator coils to bleed off heat and keep its interior cool. When the coils are clean, they work efficiently, but when they're clogged with dust or pet hair, they get insulated and can't cool down like they should.

Pulling out your refrigerator and cleaning off the coils will help the unit run at peak efficiency and use less energy overall.



4. Choose LED light bulbs

Traditional incandescent light bulbs may be familiar, but they have many drawbacks, and the cost of operation is No. 1. They use way more energy than LED bulbs, which will save you money while being better for the planet.

LEDs now come in a variety of brightness levels and color shades, too, so you can find one that casts light exactly like an incandescent or much brighter or dimmer, depending on your preferences. LEDs aren't too expensive, and they last much longer, too, reducing physical waste.



5. Unplug your appliances

As one TikToker demonstrated, electrical appliances that are plugged in drain a small amount of power even when they're turned off. These are often referred to as "energy vampires," though not like the ones from "What We Do in the Shadows" (though they might issue tips like these in a monotone).

It's all right if you want to keep something like a clock connected and running, of course — but when you turn off your computer, TV, coffee maker, or a wide range of other appliances that don't need to be on in the background, you should consider fully disconnecting them or using a switch that cuts the power to shut off that phantom energy drain.

Other simple electricity-reducing substitutions you can make are line drying instead of using a dryer and taking short showers instead of long ones.



