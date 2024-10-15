This simple home upgrade will reduce your energy bills — and the government will pay you $1,600 to make the change

"An elegant replacement … and cheaper to use in the long run."

The U.S. government is offering $1,600 to homeowners who weatherize their houses, and this is on top of the savings these upgrades will have on their monthly utility bills.

The rebate is part of the Inflation Reduction Act and is a valuable incentive to boost your home's efficiency, which will benefit your wallet and the planet.

The scoop

Weatherization rebates are available for many American households and are one of numerous rebate programs currently offered. The rebate program targets low- and moderate-income families to improve home energy efficiency.

You can weatherize your home by air-sealing around windows with caulking or weather stripping. This simple update will keep moisture out and improve interior air quality. Other ways to weatherize include upgrading your home's insulation and improving ventilation.

Hire professional contractors who specialize in customizing weatherization plans for individual households to cash in on the rebates. Beyond the big contract jobs, you can take a DIY approach by using door snakes to seal drafty doors, plugging your chimney when you're not using it, adding caulking to seal air leaks, and hanging thick curtains over your windows.

Simple hacks, like reversing your ceiling fan's rotation and changing your air filters, can also greatly reduce your energy costs and usage.

How it's working

Weatherization is important for homeowners because it can reduce heating and cooling costs while reducing energy waste.

Beyond the $1,600 rebate, the U.S. Department of Energy estimates weatherization upgrades can save households at least $372 annually.

Energy-efficient heating and cooling systems function better and create more comfortable indoor environments than traditional ones. They make inside air healthier to breathe while limiting residents' exposure to harmful air pollution.

What people are saying

Environmental journalist Bill McKibben said in a press briefing: "The good news is that these technologies are better than the ones that they replace. Your magnetic induction cooktop is better than the gas flame that you cook on, cheaper, and it doesn't give your kids asthma. The heat pump is an elegant replacement for the furnace and cheaper to use in the long run."

Improving your home's energy efficiency is among the best ways to save money and help the environment. To make the most of your $1,600 rebate and ensure home upgrades are as affordable as possible, check out Rewiring America's free tools for navigating available tax incentives and finding contractors.

