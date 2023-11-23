Gardener reveals why they won’t be pulling their plants up this winter: ‘It’s loving these cold temps’

A new video on Instagram reveals a gardening hack that makes some veggies taste better in the winter.

The scoop

In a recent video from Dagny Kream (@thecottagepeach), the gardener explains how certain crops actually taste better as they try to fight off the winter cold.

“Root vegetables like these carrots turn their starches into sugars when it’s cold outside. And brassicas like Brussel sprouts, kale, and mustard make a natural antifreeze to help stop ice crystals from forming,” Kream says in the video. “So if you’ve eaten one of these from your summer garden and didn’t enjoy it, you might want to try again in the fall, because a little sweetness makes everything better.”

Kream explained the phenomenon further in the caption of her post. “This process exists to protect the cell walls of the plants from freezing and bursting, so they can survive those cold temps,” she wrote.

How it’s helping

Growing your own food in a home garden can help you save money on groceries and also help you avoid the pesticides that often come on fruits and veggies from the store. Additionally, studies have shown that gardening has positive effects on mental health, lowering stress and boosting self-esteem and well-being. Gardens also help the health of your local ecosystem by providing a haven for pollinators.

Kream’s hack ensures that you have a wider window of freshness to enjoy the produce you grow at home, rather than ditching your veggies once the weather takes a turn for the colder.

The hack proves that you have a lot more time than you might have thought to enjoy the veggies you’ve grown in your garden, which means you also have more time to save money on your next trip to the grocery store.

What everyone’s saying

Users expressed their appreciation for Kream’s hack in the comment section.

“I planned out a winter garden this year and it’s loving these cold temps!” one user wrote.

“Love your gardening tips thank you!!” another commented.

