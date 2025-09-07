Thrift shopper thrilled after finding stunning vintage items in original boxes: 'What a bargain'

Truly vintage items can cost a pretty penny. Items from the 1960s are now officially 60 years old and are becoming increasingly harder to find as the years pass. But one lucky thrifter came across a deal that became the envy of Redditors everywhere and posted their experience in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit.

"Found two vintage 1960s Coleman coolers in their original boxes! I paid $50 for the pair," the OP wrote.

The pictures below the caption show the coolers out of their boxes, looking in great condition, as well as the coolers in transport, still in their original boxes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Coleman is a long-standing American company that has been in operation since 1902. It is famous for its outdoor products, particularly its coolers, since the 1950s. This brand is so admired that used versions of the larger coolers are averaging a price of $120 on eBay.

Secondhand shopping is a great way to find older items that are made to last. Instead of relying on cheap alternatives, bulk store sales, and fast fashion, thrifting can give you access to brands that are no longer around, which didn't make their items with planned obsolescence in mind.

Thrifting can also get you access to pricing that is incredibly rare and below cost. Previous thrifters who have shared their finds on Reddit have found Hunter rain boots for $10, Jimmy Choo wedding shoes for $20, and a vintage 70s Whiting & Davis top for $20. Regardless of whether the find was from the 2000s or the 60s, shoppers have saved thousands from thrifting, whether it was on vintage goods or everyday items.

When campers use a brand that has already proved its longevity, it is less likely to break down and be added to landfills soon after purchase. Only 5% of plastic in the U.S. gets recycled, so whenever shoppers can save items like camping gear and coolers from heading into the landfill, they are saving microplastics and PFAS from our landfills and oceans.

The Reddit community was ecstatic about the OP's find and was quick to compliment them.

"Killer find! And what a bargain!" one user exclaimed.

"Gold... I would have bought these .5 seconds for double," another commented.

"You should buy a lottery ticket as well. Nice find," a third replied.

