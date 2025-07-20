Shopper thrilled after looking up true value of furniture purchased at secondhand store: 'What an incredible find'

A Reddit user found a surprising deal that's getting attention in the secondhand furniture community. They posted to r/ThriftStoreHauls after picking up a set of patterned chairs for just $8.50 each. Only after they got them home did they notice the Williams-Sonoma tag.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

Known for its solid wood frames and timeless appeal, Williams-Sonoma furniture is built to last and often resells for hundreds.

Chairs in similar collections often sell for several hundred dollars, while the thrifter got the set for $41. They're now hoping to find the matching table – an idea that commenters supported.

Some secondhand finds are obvious. Others reveal their value later, sometimes after the tags are checked at home.

Older design furniture tends to outlast mass-market pieces built today. Unlike many newer options made with particleboard and adhesives, older designs — such as those from Williams-Sonoma — often feature solid wood and joinery that make them last for decades longer.

Other secondhand wins have drawn similar buzz, including a deeply discounted Stressless chair, a Lane accent chair, and a mid-century dresser that barely needed repairs. Resellers often look for name brands and vintage styles like mid-century or Art Deco, which tend to sell well on platforms such as eBay or Facebook Marketplace.

Thrifting makes well-made furniture more accessible and affordable. It also extends the life of pieces that might otherwise end up in a landfill.

Even worn legs or faded cushions can often be refreshed with a little care. For many shoppers, that tradeoff feels fair when the alternative is paying five times more for something that won't last.

The Williams-Sonoma post quickly drew attention from fellow secondhand shoppers.

One user wrote, "What an incredible find!"

Another excitedly commented, "Stopppppp this is such a great score! I love them!"

And third chimed in with, "Wow, that is fabulous furniture and even more amazing deal."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



