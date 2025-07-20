  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after looking up true value of furniture purchased at secondhand store: 'What an incredible find'

by Geri Mileva
A Reddit user found a surprising deal that's getting attention in the secondhand furniture community. They posted to r/ThriftStoreHauls after picking up a set of patterned chairs for just $8.50 each. Only after they got them home did they notice the Williams-Sonoma tag.

Known for its solid wood frames and timeless appeal, Williams-Sonoma furniture is built to last and often resells for hundreds.

Chairs in similar collections often sell for several hundred dollars, while the thrifter got the set for $41. They're now hoping to find the matching table – an idea that commenters supported.

Some secondhand finds are obvious. Others reveal their value later, sometimes after the tags are checked at home.

Older design furniture tends to outlast mass-market pieces built today. Unlike many newer options made with particleboard and adhesives, older designs — such as those from Williams-Sonoma — often feature solid wood and joinery that make them last for decades longer.

Other secondhand wins have drawn similar buzz, including a deeply discounted Stressless chair, a Lane accent chair, and a mid-century dresser that barely needed repairs. Resellers often look for name brands and vintage styles like mid-century or Art Deco, which tend to sell well on platforms such as eBay or Facebook Marketplace.

Thrifting makes well-made furniture more accessible and affordable. It also extends the life of pieces that might otherwise end up in a landfill.

Even worn legs or faded cushions can often be refreshed with a little care. For many shoppers, that tradeoff feels fair when the alternative is paying five times more for something that won't last.

The Williams-Sonoma post quickly drew attention from fellow secondhand shoppers.

One user wrote, "What an incredible find!"

Another excitedly commented, "Stopppppp this is such a great score! I love them!"

And third chimed in with, "Wow, that is fabulous furniture and even more amazing deal."

