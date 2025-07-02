Off-grid homeowner reveals how his incredible homemade system saved cabin from wildfire: 'Nice setup'

A Canadian retiree managed to escape a wildfire around his cabin, thanks in no small part to an ingenious protection system he had just recently completed.

The cabin in northern Saskatchewan was outfitted with an array of seven elevated sprinklers. Once his generator was running, water was being sprayed across the property, deterring the spread of imminent fire. Each sprinkler was able to cover a 75-foot radius, with some overlap.

The original poster's foresight didn't end with the sprinklers. The cabin was designed with the threat of fire in mind.

"The cabin has a metal roof, fiber cement siding and metal skirting around the base. Hopefully, these will help if a fire encroaches as well we have all burnable vegetation cut short for 30 ft around the cabin," wrote the poster.

Not long after showing off the system to Reddit, the property was hit with a wildfire. Luckily, the poster's precautions paid off, and the cabin remained standing at the end of it all. He shared some shocking footage from the aftermath of the wildfire.

One Reddit community member mentioned that in their area, fires had burned down a lot of bush, but after three short years, the regeneration has been impressive. Wildfires are increasing in intensity and range, quickly overriding the good that historically low-lying fires do for nature.

This increase in severity comes from drought conditions that have been exacerbated by atmospheric pollution. Wildfires have been gaining in damage and visibility within recent years, including large swaths in eastern Canada, resulting in smoke reaching the U.S. California has been subjected to increasingly harsh wildfire conditions, damaging natural and human habitats.

Living off the grid is certainly picturesque, but if incidents like these are any indication, it's not for the faint of heart. The retiree owning this cabin was well aware of wildfire threats in northern Canada, and because of the remoteness of these locations, one can't depend as much on emergency services.

The Reddit community was blown away by the original poster's foresight and heroic escape from the wildfire.

"Just ....Wow," wrote one Redditor. "Glad you're still with us. I remember your previous post and thinking 'I hope he never has to use it'"

"Nice setup. At some point I want to do something similar as well on my property," said another member.

