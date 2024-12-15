Passerby shocked by discovery made after peeking into local dumpster: 'Excellent find'

A Redditor made an incredible find in a dumpster that would make any audiophile jealous.

In the r/DumpsterDiving subreddit, the original poster shared that they found Wharfedale Denton 2XP speakers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Fancy vintage speakers goodness in working condition, with the covers," wrote the OP.

New Wharfedale Denton 2XP speakers can cost anywhere from $350 to $1,500, depending on the size and style, so finding these for free is an awesome steal.

"Excellent find!" commented one Redditor.

Dumpster diving sounds somewhat unpleasant, but it can yield some great discoveries that can save money and help the environment, too.

Electronic waste, like the speakers the OP found, is one of the fastest growing sectors of waste, per the World Health Organization, with 68 million tons produced globally in 2022. The WHO also notes that e-waste can release harmful substances like lead into the soil and water supplies, leading to health problems for both humans and wildlife.

Not recycling e-waste properly also wastes scarce materials used in electronics like cobalt and generates more pollution mining for new raw materials, according to the Geneva Environment Network. If you're looking for ways to dispose of your e-waste, Staples will recycle it and reward you for bringing it in. Redwood Materials is another option that will help you get unwanted electronics out of your house and away from landfills.

And if you're looking to dumpster dive, there are a few things to consider. While legal in all 50 states, be sure to still check your city's and state's local ordinances for any trespassing laws that may limit where you want to search. You should also wear gloves and bring a flashlight or headlamp, especially at night, as well as a sturdy pair of shoes for your safety.

Be sure to check if bins and dumpsters are used for hazardous materials before dumpster diving. Anything you bring home, you should wash thoroughly.

