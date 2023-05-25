Bride shares unreal photos of the $1,500 wedding dress she found for only $80: ‘You’re going to look stunning’

Weddings aren’t cheap, and neither are wedding dresses. That’s why one bride-to-be skipped the bridal store and opted for a thrifted gown.

A Redditor shared pictures of the wedding dress she found at Goodwill for $80. “[It] had $1,500 tags on it,” she wrote. The dress looks as good as new, with a full, layered skirt and a beaded bodice.

The bride had a budget of $150 and wrote that she was dedicated to finding something second hand. “My friends thought I was a little crazy for it,” she wrote. “After this I think I maybe convinced them.”

The pictures were posted on ThriftStoreHauls, a subreddit dedicated to shoppers’ secondhand buys.

Though buying a new wedding dress is more popular than thrifting one, it’s also more expensive. In fact, the average wedding dress last year cost $1,900. By buying second hand, this bride saved more than $1,000.

Along with hefty price tags, wedding dresses also carry hefty environmental impacts. The fabrics used to make wedding dresses typically require substantial water, energy, and chemical use.

Not only that, but most brides wear their dress for only one day before storing it away. “A wedding dress, usually a one-wear-only item, is by definition one of the most unsustainable items you can ever purchase,” said Amy Powney, creative director at eco-conscious brand Mother of Pearl. When you buy second hand, you’re giving a dress a second life, making better use of the resources that went into it.

To ensure the dress doesn’t go to waste once she’s done with it, the original poster said she’ll be donating it. “I found an awesome local group who helps brides with small budgets find beautiful gowns and I’m donating to them once I’m finished,” she wrote.

Commenters were dazzled by the find. “What a score! You’re going to look stunning on your wedding day,” one user wrote. “The thrifting jackpot!” said another.

