Bride-to-be can't resist the price tag on a vintage dress one year before wedding: 'Someone clearly loved and cared for this'

It's hard to describe just how important a person's wedding day can be to them. But for many, not wanting to compromise on quality can often send wedding costs through the roof.

With her big day just a year out, one bride-to-be managed to find the wedding dress of her dreams without needing to break the bank. All it took was a trip to her local thrift shop.

She shared her meaningful purchase with the r/ThriftStoreHauls community.

Photo Credit: Reddit



"Found my wedding dress today," the excited Redditor wrote. "I believe it's [from] the 1950s. Only paid $64 US for it. I am in love with it."

While it is impossible to say how much the dress was actually worth, many thrifters have found valuable vintage clothing for pennies on the dollar. From stylish jackets to elegant dresses, thrift shops can be the perfect place to refresh your wardrobe while also protecting your bank account.

Getting your clothes from thrift stores can also help reduce the growing amount of textile waste worldwide. According to Global Fashion Agenda data shared by the United Nations Environment Programme, more than 92 million tons of textile waste is produced each year.

By giving used clothing a new lease on life, you can help reduce the production of new clothing and promote a circular economy. This can increase the sustainability of clothing and keep perfectly good items from winding up in the landfill.

Although not everyone will find their ideal wedding dress for under $100, thrift stores are great budget-friendly outlets for those who may be struggling financially. As the original poster proved, you don't have to sacrifice style just to save some cash.

"It is possibly the prettiest thrifted wedding gown I have ever seen!" exclaimed one user in the comments section.

"This is absolutely gorgeous," noted another commenter. "Congratulations on both the wedding and the find. Someone clearly loved and cared for this dress."

"I love it when people go vintage," wrote a third user.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.