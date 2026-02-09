Single woman stunned after trying on $4 vintage wedding dress: 'I couldn't resist'

"You should totally do a photoshoot with it."

Modern weddings often come with a hefty price tag, especially when the average wedding dress costs around $2,000.

However, one woman (who didn't even have plans to get married yet) discovered a stunning thrift-store wedding dress for just $4.

The photo shows her wearing a lovely, short, vintage white dress adorned with white satin and lace.

"Am I going to get married any time soon? Most likely not lol but I couldn't resist!" the OP wrote.

She shared that the dress is in good condition, aside from some underarm stains that aren't very noticeable. To tackle those, she asked fellow Reddit users for cleaning tips.

Even with no wedding in the foreseeable future, the thrift store shopper believed it was too beautiful just to let sit on a hanger any longer, so she bought it for just a few dollars.

Her post is inspiring because it shows how much money you can save by shopping at thrift stores.

Not only is thrifting easy on your wallet, but it's also good for the planet. When you buy secondhand, you help conserve resources used to produce new garments and keep used clothing out of landfills.

In addition to wedding dresses, you can find amazing deals on everything from furniture to footwear and kitchen items at local secondhand shops.

In your own closet, when you keep passing over pieces of clothing day after day, consider selling them to make money you can use to fund your thrifting excursions.

"That's actually gorgeous," one Reddit user commented on the OP's wedding dress post. "So flattering."

"I love this!!" another Redditor wrote. "You should totally do a photoshoot with it at the very least if you're not planning on getting married anytime soon!"

"If you're not planning on getting married and there's some staining, you could have it dyed some color and wear it out," someone else suggested.

