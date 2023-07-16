Pro gardener shares ‘amazing’ watering hack that saves time when taking care of your plants: ‘I can’t believe it works’

  • Home Home

“It works great even in the heat.”

by Wes Stenzel
Photo Credit: @joesgarden.officia / Instagram

A gardener on Instagram has revealed a simple hack to make watering your plants even easier — and all it takes is a pot, some putty, and a little bit of patience.

The scoop

In a recent video, Instagram user Joe (@joesgarden.official) showed off an easy hack that can save gardeners time as they water their plants.

In the clip, Joe shares one of his best tips for streamlining your gardening routine.

“Did you know that you can water all of your plants on autopilot by using just a garden pot?” he asks at the beginning of the video.

“Watering your plants every day can be tricky with our busy lives,” he explains. 

The solution? A terra-cotta pot with a little bit of tacky filling in the drainage hole. In the video, Joe buries the plugged-up terra-cotta pot in the soil near a bed of plants, then fills the pot with water every day.

“By using this ancient technique, the water then seeps out of the porous terra-cotta, going straight to the plants’ roots, giving them a constant supply of water — and very little work for you,” Joe explains in the video.

Joe also recommends adding a lid to help prevent the water from evaporating or attracting pests like mosquitoes.

How it’s helping

Joe’s trick primarily helps busy gardeners by reducing the amount of time required to quench plants’ thirsts. By simply watering the pot instead of each individual plant, you can drastically cut down the length of your gardening routine each day.

Maintaining a garden at home has a number of benefits. According to the Mayo Clinic, gardening is proven to have positive effects on your mental health, reducing levels of stress and improving your mood. 

By growing your own fruits, veggies, and herbs, you can also save money on your next trip to the grocery store and avoid consuming harmful pesticides and chemicals you may find in store-bought produce.

What everyone’s saying

Users shared their enthusiasm for Joe’s gardening hack in the comments section.

“I’ve been using this method referred to as ‘Olla’ since I learned about it in 2020 for my raised beds, it works great even in the heat of north Tx,” one user wrote.

“What a great idea!” another user said.

“That’s amazing! I can’t believe it works — will give it a go. Thank you,” a third user commented.

