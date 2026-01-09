Shopper stunned after looking inside grab bag from thrift store: 'Pay close attention'

The "grab bags" feature multiple items you can't access until you buy.

If you're looking for some ornaments to fill out your tree for the next holiday season, some thrift shops have great hidden gems, as one thrifter found in a random bag of holiday ornaments.

One smart thrifter found an incredible item in their $3 grab bag, as they shared on the Reddit group r/Thrift Store Hauls.

"Bought a $3 bag of Christmas ornaments at Goodwill," they wrote. "Found a Waterford crystal ornament in the bag when I got home."

Photo Credit: Reddit



The image shows OP holding a beautiful crystal ornament shaped like a pinecone from Waterford, a renowned Irish crystal manufacturer.

"Pay close attention to those bagged multi-items at thrift stores, folks," OP shared. "A hamburger ornament in the bag caught my eye, which prompted me to buy the bag."

The original ornament is sold out, but was going for a price of $76 on sale. OP found the ornament in great condition, along with other ornaments, just for $3.

Shopping at thrift stores provides opportunities to find some incredible items at very low prices, especially lumped into bags or junk jars. One thrifter found a KitchenAid pasta maker for cheap at one store, while another grabbed a vintage ring for just a few dollars.

Along with incredible savings, thrifting is also great for keeping unwanted items out of landfills, which can contribute to air and soil pollution. Thrifting helps give a second home to these items while also reducing demand for new items, which contributes to pollution during manufacturing. So, you can help protect the air around you while also scoring a great deal on some unique finds.

Other Reddit users shared their excitement at OP's find.

"Wow!" one commenter wrote. "Not only is it expensive, but you also can't even order it! Congrats. What a treasure. And I love pinecones! Always appropriate to put on a Christmas tree."

Others shared their luck at their own thrift stores.

"Found a sterling hand mirror and brush in one of those bags once," another shared. "I think it was 5$."

"I love collecting Waterford from the thrift," another wrote. "So far I have 6 champagne glasses, 8 [cups], a table top clock, and a small vase."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.