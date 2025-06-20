Gardener shares incredible before-and-after photos after ripping out dangerous plants from local stream: 'You deserve a medal'

A gardener on Reddit took to the platform to share the impressive results of their efforts to remove an invasive plant species from a local stream.

The images show just how extensive the plant's spread was, as the stream is scarcely visible in the first shot. The subsequent pictures in r/invasivespecies show the extent of the Reddit user's work to clear the area. The pictures generated some positive responses.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"You deserve a medal and a promotion!" said one commenter.

"Good job!" added another.

Watercress is listed as an invasive or noxious species in 46 states and is present throughout the continental United States, save for North Dakota, per the USDA. Watercress grows rapidly and outcompetes native plants for resources. This has a ripple effect by disrupting the food webs of the fish and other aquatic creatures around the freshwater sources that watercress thrives in.

There are multiple ways to tackle an invasive species. Some communities organize events for volunteers to remove invasive plants and animals. Other organizations urge residents to tuck in, as eating invasive species is another popular way to deal with them.

There's also the lure of financial reward. Florida's annual python challenge helps curb the spread of the snakes that have all but wiped out mammals in the Everglades.

Individual homeowners can also take action by working with native plants. Upgrading to a natural lawn is an ideal way to aid the ecosystem while saving time and money. Similarly, rewilding your yard will help create a perfect habitat for much-needed pollinators to thrive.

The thread also highlights the significant positive impact that one civic-minded individual can have. Moreover, by taking local action, others can be inspired to step up and do more to protect an area's biodiversity, as one comment underscored.

A commenter wrote: "My local trout stream has a big issue with watercress and forget-me-nots. Might have to do something like this soon."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



