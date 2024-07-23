Resident sparks outrage with photo of neighbor's lawn care: 'Should start throwing out fines to these types of people'

"For the love of God turn off your irrigation systems."

As the world's temperatures continue to rise, many people are adapting to living a more eco-friendly lifestyle. One Redditor was furious to see their neighbor doing the complete opposite and wasting untold gallons of water.

The resident shared photos of their neighbor's lawn with the sprinkler system running and wrote: "For the love of God turn off your irrigation systems. We got like 2 inches of rain last night." In the photos, puddles of wasted water are seen pooling in the street right next to vibrant green grass.

Commenters in the r/minnesota subreddit shared their own frustrating experiences. One user wrote, "Lived in Florida, people would forget to turn [their sprinklers] off during hurricanes."

According to WSSC Water, a single pop-up station in a yard irrigation system can spew 16 gallons of water per minute. "If your system has eight stations, and you water twice per week, and each station runs for 15 minutes, then you are using 1,920 gallons each day you water, or 15,360 gallons per month." That's a lot of water in general, but especially if it's unneeded.

Many commenters on the Reddit post pointed out it's very easy to turn off a sprinkler system temporarily, like after a good rain. Water waste and scarcity is a serious issue that many people have responded to by replacing their thirsty monoculture lawns with natural yards or native plants. Options such as xeriscaping and clover can offer a manicured look while saving homeowners money on water bills and helping the planet by drastically cutting down on water consumption.

Some companies are taking action too to help lower water consumption. Tersus Solutions, for example, has created a method for cleaning secondhand clothing without the use of water. To curb water scarcity, desalination plants are spreading around the globe to offer safe, clean water to those with limited access to it.

Redditors shared the original poster's anger over the water waste. One user wrote, "Should start throwing out fines to these types of people."

Another user commented: "Replace your lawn. Plant natives."

"Some people's obsession with their monoculture lawn yards scares me," one user said.

