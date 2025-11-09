Utilities offer homeowners cash rebates to make crucial upgrades: 'Our goal is to assist customers'

"We also help them with the rebate application process."

A Colorado company is promoting big savings to help local homeowners upgrade their water heaters and save money on their energy bills.

According to a press release from WRAL, Talmich Plumbing and Heating in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is touting a pair of $300 rebates that can help consumers save big money when installing a tankless, high-efficiency water heater.

Colorado Springs Utilities offers a $300 rebate on units that meet its criteria for efficiency, while Colorado Natural Gas offers a separate $300 rebate for high-efficiency models as well.

"Our goal is to assist customers in selecting an energy-efficient model for their home's needs," said a company representative, per WRAL. "We also help them with the rebate application process to support their savings."

Tankless water heaters have been growing in popularity in recent years. Traditional water heaters rely on heating water and then storing it, but a tankless system only heats water when you turn on a hot tap. This means you're only heating the water you need when you need it, rather than heating entire tanks of water, which then need to be kept warm until they're used.

In fact, tankless water heaters can be 24% to 34% more energy efficient than their tank-having counterparts, a savings that you'll feel in your wallet each month.

This makes the system far more efficient than a standard tanked natural gas water heater, saving you big money on your energy bill and helping protect the environment by using less natural gas.

You can extend those savings and environmental impact even further by switching to a heat pump water heater. It pulls ambient heat from your home to heat your water, meaning it burns no natural gas and delivers energy savings similar to a tankless natural gas heater. LG has the tools to link you to a local installer and get a quote for the water heater that's right for you.

