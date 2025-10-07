HVAC installers share honest thoughts on the trendiest water heaters gaining traction across the US: 'Customers love them'

Getting this kind of honest, unbiased feedback is helpful for homeowners.

Experienced HVAC professionals have been dispelling myths about heat pump water heaters, widely and publicly sharing the benefits of these systems over those powered by gas.

Meanwhile, homeowners and family members who don't work in the industry have been connecting over social media to learn more about these high-efficiency appliances from firsthand experiences.

For example, one Reddit user posted a question to r/HVAC asking what others thought about heat pump water heaters.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Just tossed this in at my parents and took the last gas appliance from their property," the OP wrote, sharing a picture of a new heat pump water heater.

The replies were positive and encouraging, as dozens of other Redditors shared their experiences installing and using heat pump water heaters.

Heat pump water heaters offer significant advantages over gas models because they help homeowners save money on their monthly utility bills. If you power your home with solar energy, you can bring your energy costs down to or near $0.

Many people have been able to save even more money on their upgrades because of federal tax incentives. These incentives offer up to 30% off installation costs, plus $2,000 in federal tax credits and a $1,750 rebate.

However, it's crucial to act immediately to take advantage of these incentives before they expire at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, heat pump water heaters release significantly less pollution into the environment than their gas counterparts, contributing to a safer and cleaner household and neighborhood.

"I install these often," one person commented on the post. "Customers love them."

Another pro replied, "I've installed two and had no issues so far."

"I have had one over 12 years," another Reddit user shared. "Love it."

