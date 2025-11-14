Landscaper shares video after building innovative system to handle rainwater: 'Love this'

Los Angeles landscaper Mike (@enviroscapela) on TikTok recently finished a client's yard and explained to his followers the impressive ways it can conserve water.

The yard is mostly mulch, which helps retain soil moisture for the native plants peppered throughout. It has a pollinator fountain as a centerpiece, which further encourages vital members of the local ecosystem. A dry creek bed runs along one side of the home, catching rainwater runoff from the roof and keeping it in the soil. This prevents it from washing into the road, where it catches car oils and flushes them out into local waterways. Combined with a rainwater collection tank at the end of the driveway, this yard is built to make the most out of what nature provides.

"That's how we are going to save the planet one garden at a time," Mike said after the tour.

As atmospheric pollution climbs, smart rain management is important for two scenarios. Like Mike said, increased surface flooding can sweep pollutants into oceans, which can harm marine ecosystems that humans depend on. These conditions also increase soil erosion, leaving little support for local plantlife. Mulch and dry beds can slow the flow of water, allowing more of it to infiltrate the soil and minimizing the transport of pollutants and soil.

These mechanisms are also helpful in drought conditions. By capturing as much water as possible in the soil, plants can have larger reserves to handle extended heat waves and dry conditions. This is combined with the use of native plants, which have evolved for the local climate and are thus naturally drought-resistant.

Upgrading your yard with some of (or all of) these techniques can help contribute to healthier ecosystems both on your property and off. Others have successfully implemented dry creek beds in pastures, back yards, and by lakes, for example.

Mike's TikTok followers were quite impressed with his yardwork.

"love this!" wrote one community member.

"dude this rocks" replied another.

