Handyman shares simple tip to boost your washing machine's capabilities: 'Learned that the hard way'

Doing a load of laundry is certainly high on the list of chores that people dislike the most. To make matters worse, an inefficient washing machine can sometimes add even more time to a cycle. Luckily, there may be a fix to ensure your machine is running as smoothly as possible.

The scoop

Cleaning expert and TikToker Clean That Up (@cleanthatup) demonstrated a simple yet effective hack that might just help your washing machine clean your clothes a little better.

If you have a front-load washing machine, there's a good chance that you have an easily accessible filter door in the front of the machine. Inside, there is a little filter that collects dirt and debris from various washes. Over time, this filter can become clogged, making the washing machine work harder to complete a cycle.

By carefully removing the filter and cleaning away any gunk, you can allow the machine to run like it's designed to.

How it's helping

A clogged washing machine filter can restrict water flow, making the machine less efficient. This can cause the cycle to last longer as the machine tries to compensate. This might even eventually lead to drainage problems, leaving clothes wet or requiring extra rinses, and requiring an extra amount of water. Not only can this increase your monthly bills in the long run, but it can also promote water waste.

While cleaning your washing machine filter might seem insignificant, improving your home's overall energy efficiency can greatly reduce your carbon impact while saving you some hard-earned cash.

What everyone's saying

In the comment section, multiple users appeared to be thankful for the helpful tip.

"After watching your video I cleaned my washer out in five minutes!" exclaimed one user. "Thank you so much for the tip!"

"I clean mine at the beginning of each month," shared a second commenter.

"FYI don't do this while you have a load going," suggested another regretful user. "Learned that the hard way."

