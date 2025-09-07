New EV owners share experiences after upgrading from gas cars: 'I'm absolutely in love with it so far'

A giddy new electric car owner showed off their vehicle on Reddit, asking other EV owners for helpful tips.

The Redditor shared a photo of their sleek new Volkswagen ID.3 electric model in a cool gray color.

"Been a VW owner for 11 years and I just upgraded to an ID.3 this weekend!" the photo's caption read. "I'm absolutely in love with it so far. Anyone got any tips and tricks to save battery or anything I should know?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

The ID.3 is one of Volkswagen's most popular EVs, with a combined electric range between 240 and 369 miles and battery capacity options ranging from 52kWh to 79kWh. The modern design and zippy driving style make it a dream EV for plenty of people, including the OP.

While this EV is fun and stylish, it's also practical. People who switch from a traditional gas-powered vehicle to an EV can enjoy fuel and maintenance savings. EVs don't require as much routine maintenance, as they don't need oil or fluid changes.

A 2020 Consumer Reports study found that EV owners saved about 60% on fuel costs compared to traditional car drivers. Additionally, a 2018 Forbes report cited a study from the University of Michigan's Transportation Research Institute, which found that fueling an electric car costs approximately $485 per year, while a gas vehicle costs over $1,100.

You can save even more on fueling if you add solar panels to your home, making charging your car substantially cheaper. Use EnergySage's free tools to compare local installation quotes and save as much as $10,000 on new solar panels. If the upfront costs are prohibitive, consider leasing solar panels instead. Palmetto's LightReach program will install solar panels on your home for no money down.

The average passenger vehicle produces over five tons of carbon dioxide each year, according to the EPA — which significantly contributes to air pollution. Driving an EV saves you time and money on maintenance and fueling while helping reduce harmful pollution.

Many other Redditors were thrilled to see a new EV owner enjoying their car.

"I've had the same car for 3 years. Best car I've ever had. Enjoy!" one person shared.

"No tips! Just a congrats!!" another Redditor wrote. "I took mine on a European road trip this summer and it was a breeze. Such a great car!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.