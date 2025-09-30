Homeowner met with warnings after sharing photo of common landscaping mistake: 'What do I do instead?'

After making a common landscaping error, a homeowner turned to the subreddit "r/arborists" for advice on what to do instead.

"New to volcano mulching," wrote the original poster. "What do I do instead?"

The homeowner originally posted a photo of newly planted trees in their yard, which were installed by landscapers who used the mulch volcano technique. This hazardous method, where mulch is piled up at the base of the tree, can lead to issues such as root rot and trunk decay. It can also lead to root girdling, which occurs when roots form a ring around the trunk, cutting off nutrients to the rest of the tree.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

One commenter in the subreddit put it best, stating, "This is unfortunately a common myth popular among landscapers, that the mulch somehow protects the trunk or keeps moisture in. In fact, you want just the opposite: trunks want to be out in the open air!"

The issue of tree mulching has afflicted many trees, as some landscapers still believe that mountains of mulch mean optimal protection. Natural yards benefit from mulch, as it attracts crucial pollinators, serves as a great alternative to chemical weed killers, and is a fantastic way to add nutrients to your yard.

While mulch enhances natural yards and can keep plants healthy, improper mulching methods can have the opposite effect, causing the tree to decay and sometimes resulting in tree death.

Mulch volcanoes not only may have unintended consequences, but they can also be costly. Purchasing more mulch than necessary to construct mulch volcanoes is one way to waste money, as it ultimately leads to tree damage without the desired effect.

To use mulch most effectively, ensure that you spread it properly.

One ISA-certified arborist wrote, "If you want to avoid volcano mulching, mulch wider and lower. Leave space in the center where the tree actually is."

Indeed, roots require oxygen to survive, and over-mulching restricts oxygen from reaching them.

